Super 7s Series coaches need level two certificates

Club coaches involved in the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series will need to be accredited with world rugby level 2 sevens coaching certificate.

This is one of the key requirements for coaches and is why the FRU has provided a platform through its Development Unit to roll out the World Rugby 7s coaching course with the aim of accrediting coaches that are involved in the series.

For the next few weeks, coaches will be able to go through their professional development in coaching.

The course helps coaches in terms of rugby 7s knowledge contents while it also sharpens their technical ability to eye out crucial details in the game of sevens, and how they can apply all these into their respective teams.

FRU Union Development Manager Koli Sewabu says there’s a need to bridge the gap between clubs and national levels in terms of local 7s competition.

Sewabu adds the sevens coaching course is only limited to the coaches in the super series due to its high-level accreditation.

29 coaches and management from the central and western division have completed their level 1 and will now concentrate on level 2 for the next few weeks.