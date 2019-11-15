Star studded Police Blue for Marist 7s

Defending champions Police Blue will field a star studded side for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which starts tomorrow.

The 2019 champions know it will not be a walk in the park, grouped in the same pool with Jerry Tuwai’s Barbarian Brothers, Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s Yamacia, and Vanua Levu based club Naviavia Gladiators.

The pool is considered a ‘pool of Olympic opportunities’ with a number of national and former seven’s players expected to go head to head.

Police Blue will have the services of Livai Ikanikoda, Kalioni Nasoko, Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Manueli Laqai, Samisoni Viriviri, Keponi Paul, Kitione Taliga and Fiji 7s squad member Joseva Talacolo.

Manager Sakeasi Moli says the team will tackle each game as it comes.

“We cannot afford to underestimate any team. Every team that comes into this tournament, they all come prepared. We cannot afford to underestimate any team in our pool and also in the elimination round so we will take each game as a final.”

Acting-Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu will announce the Police Blue and Police White teams today.

Police Blue will face the Barbarian Brothers in their first pool match on Friday at 9.52am at Bidesi Park.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will kick off tomorrow with the Under-21 competition.

The women’s and men’s pool games will commence on Friday with the first eliminations and finals to be played on Saturday.