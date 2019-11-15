Springboks 7s fails to make Hamilton semifinal

For the first time this season, the Springboks 7s will not feature in the Cup semifinals even before playing their final pool match against Kenya.

This is after the side was beaten by England 21-19 in their second pool match yesterday despite a 14-0 nil lead early in the match.

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell lamented his side’s lack of accuracy after their loss to England at the Hamilton Sevens.

Article continues after advertisement

Powell says they lost against themselves and they were not clinical enough.

The former South Africa 7s captain adds they only have themselves to blame.

England is the first men’s team through to the Hamilton 7s Cup semifinals even with a pool match left to play.

The James Rodwell coached side is already assured the top spot in Pool B following their victory over South Africa.

Even if England lose to Japan and the Blitzboks beat Kenya in the final pool round, both teams finish on seven points the head-to-head rule will place England on top.