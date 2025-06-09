Speight impressed by Fiji’s depth of talent

Former Wallaby Henry Speight believes Fiji’s grassroots rugby system continues to produce an exceptional level of talent, describing the depth on show as both exciting and challenging for coaches at the highest level.

After observing local players in action at the recently concluded McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s tournament, Speight says the volume of quality emerging through domestic competitions reinforces Fiji’s status as a global sevens powerhouse.

“The talent, man. I actually hate to be a sevens coach right now—whether it’s for international teams or even our national side. There’s just so much of it.”

He pointed to the competitiveness across all grades as clear evidence of how deep the talent pool runs, noting that strong performances are coming from a wide spread of teams rather than just a select few.

According to Speight, the intensity of the competition shows that even established international sides are being pushed hard by local outfits.

Speight adds that such environments give young players a valuable opportunity to test themselves against different styles of rugby, while also putting themselves in the shop window for selectors and overseas clubs.

However, the former Wallabies winger stressed that natural ability alone is not enough to succeed at the next level, emphasising the importance of discipline, consistency and work ethic.

“Talent gets you to a certain level, but hard work takes you beyond that.”

Speight believes Fiji’s next generation has all the tools to go further in the game, provided they stay focused, committed and willing to put in the work required to turn potential into long-term success.

