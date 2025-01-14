Sonter's squad ready for Coral Coast 7s challenge

Australian Select 7s team at the Nadi International airport

Australian Select 7s coach Mathew Sonter is looking forward to a baptism of fire at this week’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The team arrived in the country yesterday, ready to face the challenging task ahead. Despite the intense “Fiji heat,” they are determined to embrace the challenge.

Sonter says this tournament is a great opportunity to test themselves against some of the best in the world.

“A lot of these guys have missed out on the squad (for Perth 7s). Our team consists of players that won’t be going to Perth but again they are over here to learn from the best.”



Australian Select 7s team

The former Australian 7s star adds that one of the great aspects of the game is the chance for players to learn from one another.

Sonter says competing against local teams may expose them to new strategies and skills they’ve never encountered before.