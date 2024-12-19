Small break only for Fiji 7s this festive season

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team is focused on their next big task and will work through the festive season to achieve the goals they have set before their next major challenge.

This is according to head coach Osea Kolinisau, who says there will be no significant break as there is a lot of work to be done.

He says that the team is currently on a one-week camp after a week off following their return from the Cape Town and Oceania 7s.

“It’s good to have the boys back in camp. There were hardly any injuries in Cape Town and Dubai, which is great and shows how well our preparation went.”



Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau

The national coach adds that the team is looking forward to the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which they will participate in next month.

The team will then shift their focus to the upcoming Perth 7s after the Coral Coast 7s.