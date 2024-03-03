Second loss for Fijiana 7s

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has suffered its second loss at the LA 7s after going down 19-7 to South Africa.

Speedster Heleina Young got Fiji on the board first when she sprinted 90 meters to score a converted try before South Africa got one back with the national side leading 7-5 at halftime.

The South Africans went in again after the break to lead 12-7 before Ana Maria Naimasi was sent off for two minutes.

Fijiana tried hard but basic errors cost them the game as South Africa dotted down again on the stroke of full-time.

The Saiasi Fuli-captained side will play New Zealand in their final pool match at 1:24pm.