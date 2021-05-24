Riwai reunites with family

Fijian bronze medalist Viniana Riwai finally reunited with her family in Labasa after being released from quarantine at the Friendly North Inn this morning.

Riwai, who is originally from Nasekula spent four days in quarantine after arriving into Labasa last Thursday.

After reuniting with her parents, they made their way to the Tui Labasa’s residence to present a sevusevu.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the occasion, Riwai thanked the Vanua for their support saying the journey was not easy.

However, she thanked the Lord saying it was His time and plan.

Riwai also thanked her family and fans for believing in her.

Speaking on behalf of the Vanua, Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate thanked Riwai for her achievements adding they are proud of her.

Riwai is the eldest of four siblings born to Maika and Marineland Riwai from Nasekula Village, Macuata.