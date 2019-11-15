Restarts and transition vital for Fijiana: Fuli

Getting the little things right is paramount for the Fijiana at the Hamilton 7s this weekend.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says the players have worked tirelessly for the last two weeks to maintain their consistent performance in the World Series.

“Trying to build on the combinations, try to work hard on our work ons, what we lacked when we played in Dubai and Cape Town especially the restarts and the transition game try to maintain the continuity and keep the possession for as many phases as we can and try to defend hard on the multi phases”

The Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am on Saturday before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the men’s side plays Samoa in their first match on Saturday at 12.47pm.

Fiji will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.