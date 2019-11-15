Sevens
Restarts and transition vital for Fijiana: Fuli
January 22, 2020 5:59 pm
The captains for the Hamilton 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
Getting the little things right is paramount for the Fijiana at the Hamilton 7s this weekend.
Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says the players have worked tirelessly for the last two weeks to maintain their consistent performance in the World Series.
“Trying to build on the combinations, try to work hard on our work ons, what we lacked when we played in Dubai and Cape Town especially the restarts and the transition game try to maintain the continuity and keep the possession for as many phases as we can and try to defend hard on the multi phases”
The Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am on Saturday before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the men’s side plays Samoa in their first match on Saturday at 12.47pm.
Fiji will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.
You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|25 JANUARY
|M1
|10:57AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M2
|11:19AM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M3
|11:41AM
|Kenya
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M4
|12:03PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M5
|12:25PM
|Argentina
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M6
|12:47PM
|Fiji
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M7
|01:09PM
|Scotland
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M8
|01:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|04:24PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M10
|04:46PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M11
|05:08PM
|Kenya
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M12
|05:30PM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M13
|06:05PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M14
|06:35PM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M15
|07:05PM
|Scotland
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|07:33PM
|New Zealand
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|26 January
|M17
|10:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M18
|10:29AM
|France
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M19
|10:51AM
|England
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M20
|11:13AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M21
|11:35AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M22
|11:57AM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool D
|M23
|12:19PM
|USA
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|12:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|Knockout
|Stages
|M25
|3:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|3:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|04:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Play-off
|M28
|4:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Play-off
|M29
|4:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 4th
|11th Place Play-off
|M30
|5:16PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Play-off
|M31
|5:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Play-off
|M32
|6:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Play-off
|M33
|6:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|Bronze Final
|M34
|7:56AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final