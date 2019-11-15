Home

Restarts and transition vital for Fijiana: Fuli

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 22, 2020 5:59 pm
The captains for the Hamilton 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Getting the little things right is paramount for the Fijiana at the Hamilton 7s this weekend.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says the players have worked tirelessly for the last two weeks to maintain their consistent performance in the World Series.

“Trying to build on the combinations, try to work hard on our work ons, what we lacked when we played in Dubai and Cape Town especially the restarts and the transition game try to maintain the continuity and keep the possession for as many phases as we can and try to defend hard on the multi phases”

The Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am on Saturday before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the men’s side plays Samoa in their first match on Saturday at 12.47pm.

Fiji will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

