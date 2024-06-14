Radradra 7s launches to find Taveuni's next best talent

[Source: Lesi Vanuavou]

The Radradra 7s is making its return to the fold after a lapse five years.

The competition was launched today with the Welagi 7s under the Taveuni 7s series which is a first of its kind for the Garden Island.

Vunavou says that the tournament focuses on searching for Taveuni’s next star.

Tournament Director Lesi Vanuavou says there’s a lot of undiscovered talent in Taveuni, and this platform is the start.

“We are looking to discover the next Semi Radradra and I tell you Taveuni has heaps of them, the next Masi and the next Selestino. We are looking to bring these kinds of tournaments and we are so happy to find a common ground where we can all have this new product which is Taveuni 7s series.”

He adds that Selestino Ravutaumada and Iosefa Masi are expected to run out for their respective village teams.

“We’ve seen that over the years we’ve had a lot of good players from Taveuni and I’m sure Selestino and Masi will probably take on the field with their respective teams and they are keen.”

The duo are keen on the idea of uncovering more talent from their province.

A total of $25,000 prize money will be distributed to the winners – Cup Winner gets $8k, the Under 21 winner $2,500, $1k for the womens competition, Netball winners get $2000 as well as Volleyball.

The Radradra 7s will be held on the 26th to the 29th while the Welagi 7s will be on the 4th to the 6th of next month.