Proud moment for Nasova’s family

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

Team Fiji men’s 7s player Joji Nasova’s journey from winning gold at the Pacific Games to chasing Olympic dreams is truly special.

Last year, he and his brother, Iliavi Masori, represented Fiji in at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Today, Nasova is in Paris, hoping to win the country its third gold medal in 7s rugby.

The path has been tough, but it’s brought the family closer.

The brothers hail from Korotege in Ba, and younger brother Masori says it is a proud moment for them, and they are proud of Nasova’s achievements.

“Growing up, we always played together, and seeing how far my brother has come is a proud moment for our family.”

Masori, who was also part of the Fiji 7s extended squad, says he could not believe when his brother was named to the Olympic team and was overjoyed by the news.

Nasova featured for Fiji in both their pool games this morning who remains unbeaten at the end of day one.

Fiji will play France in their last pool game at 1:30am tomorrow.