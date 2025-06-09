Proceeds from Natovi 7s to fund truck for students

[Source: RC Manubhai/Facebook]

The 2025 Natovi 7s is more than just a showcase of athletic talent but is a powerful initiative aimed at raising funds to purchase a truck that’ll play a crucial role in supporting the daily school commutes of students from Natovi Primary School and St. Vincent College.

By reducing transportation challenges, this initiative will greatly enhance access to education for countless children in the region.

This initiative is strongly supported by Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, Group Chief Executive Officer at R.C. Manubhai, whose commitment to social impact and youth development continues to drive the company’s efforts in fostering meaningful community partnerships.

In addition to its educational focus, the tournament embraces critical community themes for 2025, including “Say No to Drugs”, “Support Grassroots Rugby” and “Stop Domestic Violence”.

RC Manubhai is sponsoring the highly anticipated Natovi 7s this Friday and Saturday.

A few years ago former Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan spotted a young Elia Canakaivata at the same tournament.

The event is expected to attract 32 dynamic rugby teams from across Fiji, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills while reinforcing strong community values.

