President commends Fiji 7s team

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere with the Fiji 7s team after they won the silver medal [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has expressed pride in our national 7s team despite them failing to defend their gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

He thanked the players on behalf of the nation for their dedication, sacrifices, and efforts in securing the silver medal.

The President has also commended their team spirit and for reaching the final.

He has urged them to move on and focus on future milestones in their careers.

Sharing similar sentiments, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru also extended his gratitude to the team for their commendable efforts in winning the silver medal.

Speaking on behalf of the players, Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau thanked the head of state and all the Fiji supporters for their unwavering support during the past two days of competition.

The national men’s 7s team is scheduled to return to the country next Sunday.