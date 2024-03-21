Positive start for Army Women’s in Marist 7s

Action from the Marist 7s [Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/Facebook]

The Army Women’s side defeated CK Marist Women 2 29-0 in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Rooster Chicken Women’s Competition.

In the other games, St John Lomary side on the other hand fell to Mount Masada 45-0 while Seahawks outclassed Vomo Island 52-0.

Savusavu women was narrowly defeated 12-17 to CK Marist 1.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile in the Under18-21 category, Dominion Brothers cruised past Jet Set Seabreeze 38-0 while Naikoro Babas escaped Tubarua Highlanders 10-0.

EMS Tabadamu defeated Nabua Broncos 22-0 and PSM Aflame Brothers won 26-12 against Tovolea.

The games are currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.