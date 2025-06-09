Players urged to relish rugby opportunity

Sireli Bobo

Former Flying Fijian Sireli Bobo is urging members of his Fiji Sports Council 7s squad to make the most of the opportunity provided to them as they chase their rugby dreams.

Players from across the country, mainly from the maritime islands and the interior of Viti Levu, were selected for the team after competing in last year’s Fiji Sports Council 7s tournament.

Those chosen were enrolled in a player development program in January, with Council facilities made available for their training.

“I always tell these boys that they are very lucky that the CEO of Sports Council organized this program all for the sake of young players trying to build something for themselves. For us who live in the islands, interiors, we know how hard it is to pursue this and having a good shot. So I thank the CEO for this program, and providing us with all the facilities we need.”

Players who do not live in Suva are currently camping at Bidesi Park as they prepare for the Loloma Heights 7s tournament in Savusavu this weekend.

The tournament will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park.

