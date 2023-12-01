Play together as a team: Ratu Naiqama

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has urged the members of the Fiji Airways 7s men’s side to work together as a team to achieve victory.

Ratu Naiqama presented the players with their jerseys last night, ahead of the Dubai 7s, which kicks-off tomorrow.

He adds that Fijians all over the world will be watching and cheering for the players.

Ratu Naiqama says our national team tends to excel when they don’t think about themselves but think of the support around them as every player counts.

He acknowledged coach Ben Gollings and the management team for devoting their time and energy in upskilling the players and wished the side well this weekend.

Ratu Naiqama is leading a Parliament delegation to the COP 28 meeting in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Fiji will face USA in their opening Dubai 7s pool match at 6:06pm tomorrow.

They will face France at 9:52pm before taking on Great Britain at 3:50am on Sunday.

The Fijiana 7s side will also be in action tomorrow, where they will take on Great Britain at 5:44pm.

They face South Africa at 8:43pm before meeting defending champions New Zealand on Sunday at 1:35am.