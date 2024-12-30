Partnership bearing fruits

[Source: Fiji Sports Council]

Fiji Sports Council operations manager Litia Senibulu says they are happy that their partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union is slowly bearing fruits.

The FSC hosted a five leg under-20 7s series last month, from which an 18-member extended side has been selected by FRU for a tour to New Zealand in February next year.

She says they are happy to help provide players from grass root levels with the opportunity to showcase their talents on a bigger stage and help them pursue their dreams in 7s.

After successfully hosting the five leg series, she mentions they plan to venture into other sports like volleyball next year.

“The coach is Sireli Bobo, he is contacting their managers and coaches and making sure all these players are up to par in their training.”

The extended FSC U20 7s side will be heading into camp on January 5th and will remain in camp for the next three weeks.

The final side will depart the country on January 29th to Hamilton on New Zealand for the tour.