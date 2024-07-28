Olympic dream run ends for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens / Facebook]

Fiji has lost in the Olympic Games 7s final to France 28-7.

The national side’s fairytale run in Olympics history has come to an end.

The Osea Kolinisau coached side had to settle for silver.

It was sweet revenge for the French who earlier lost 19-12 to Fiji in pool play.

Joseva Talacolo who was in tears during the singing of the national athem got Fiji on the board after a brilliant break by Josaia Wini just after a minute.

France hit back through Jefferson Lee Joseph after capitalizing on a spilled ball by Fiji.

With the game locked at 7-all, France started to put pressure on Fiji as they were cheered on by 70,000 fans at Stade de France.

Our team had a few opportunity late in the first half but failed to execute it for a 7-all draw at halftime.

The homeside hit the lead after the break to lead 14-7.

Antoine Dupont started to dictate play for the French and they also started to find holes in Fiji’s line.

Dupont scored two tries that sealed the deal for France in the second half.

South Africa took home bronze after their 26-19 win over Australia.