Odhiambo grateful for opportunity

Billy Odhiambo

Kenyan 7s international Billy Odhiambo says the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s is a great platform where players can gain exposure.

Odhiambo was Kenyan rugby 7s legend Collins Injera’s pick for the Ambassador All-Stars team.

He expresses gratitude for the chance to participate in this tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an excellent prospect to expose players and to expose Fiji as a nation so I think it’s a really good initiative. Kudos to McDonalds for the initiative.”



Kenyan 7s international Billy Odhiambo (second from left)

He adds this is also an important year for Rugby 7s around the world as the Olympics draw near.

Odhiambo and the rest of the overseas-based Ambassador All-Star team arrived in the country yesterday and have a fully mapped-out week ahead.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.