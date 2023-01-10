Norton, O’Driscoll on founder’s wish list

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens / Facebook]

More world rugby stars are expected to be ambassadors of the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s in the future.

Tournament Founder Jay Whyte says one of the requisites of an ambassador is he must be a retired player.

Whyte says they planning to get the likes of World 7s Series all-time leading try scorer Dan Norton.

“In terms of international players people like O’Driscoll is a name that a lot of people talk about, Johnny Wilkinson, Dan Norton, there’s a few to come we like to split it around we don’t wasn’t to just focus on the South Pacific and Australia, and New Zealand we want to move into the northern hemisphere a little bit so there’s still a lot of players we can send invitations to.”

He says to finally have Colins Injera this year is great after two years due to the pandemic.

Whyte has also confirmed that they looking at having a woman as an ambassador in the future.

Meanwhile, Injera and Noa Nadruku will be inducted into the Sigatoka Walk of Fame at 4 pm tomorrow.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.