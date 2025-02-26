No excuses says Kolinisau

[Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau didn’t hide his disappointment after arriving at Nadi International Airport today.

From experience, Kolinisau knows they should have won their semifinal clash in Vancouver against South Africa as they had a numerical advantage for more than 10 minutes.

However, he acknowledges that’s how the game goes and they didn’t take their opportunities.

He says that they had the game in the bag but individual play cost them.

“When they were red carded we didn’t get aggressive on the edges and created space, you know kudos to South Africa there’s no excuse to that 7-6 with a red card we suppose to win those kind of games, it’s a tough pill to swallow.”

The national side will now regroup for the Hong Kong 7s next month at the Kai Tak Sports Park.

Fiji is pooled with Argentina, USA and Ireland in Hong Kong.

