New players to get international exposure

Saiasi Fuli

Eleven new players from the high performance system, ANZ Marama and Weet-Bix Raluve championship are now part of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s training squad as they prepare to host France, Australia, New Zealand and the US next weekend for a mini 7s tournament.

Yesterday the Fijiana had a scrimmage with the French team at the Albert Park in Suva.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says as the team continues to grow, the new players’ enthusiasm and interest is apparent.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s an expansion and the interest of the girls playing rugby in Fiji and this is what we are here for. We have to develop them, we have to manage them and we have to coach them and transit them from that level into the national arena.”

Fuli adds the mini 7s tournament is good for the team as they have just come out of a two months break.

The mini 7s tournament will be held at Albert Park next Saturday.