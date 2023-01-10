Naua and Japan Youth ready for Coral Coast 7s

Eroni Naua Nabulagi left Fiji three years ago on a scholarship to Japan.

One of the Japan Youth players for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast is grateful to be back home.

The youngster arrived with the Japan side today and they’ll feature in the Youth competition.

Speaking after arriving at the Nadi International Airport, he says embracing the Japanese culture is quite an amazing experience for him.

The former Queen Victoria and Natabua High School student says he’s back in the country after three years.

‘There’s a lot of things to learn in Japan and especially the Japanese culture, first of all, you have to learn the Japanese culture and how to speak in Japan and everything just comes through’.

Naua adds he’ll come up against some of his high school friends in the Dominion Brothers side this weekend in pool play.

‘My first time playing at the Coral Coast 7s I think our second game some of my friends are playing in the second game so they’re from RKS and QVS, I think they’ll be surprised to see me at the Coral Coast 7s’.

Tournament Director Jay Whyte believes the Youth competition is growing from strength to strength

Japan is pooled with Dominion Brothers, Ralagi and Nukuvura.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and admission is free for three days.

[Source: FBC News / Facebook]