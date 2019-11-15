Home

Sevens

National 7s players to prove themselves

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 21, 2020 6:10 am
Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor. [File Photo]

All players in the Fiji National Men’s 7s squad will play for their own clubs in the Super Sevens series next year.

This will also be a trial for these players to prove themselves against other local seven’s players in the country.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they will work closely with local tournament organizers as the Olympics Games approaches in terms of selection.

“The players will be playing for their own clubs. I think it is important for the coach to see them against top players, it will be like a trial. But as we move closer to the Olympics the chance of the team playing as a group then we will approach the 7s organizers that are nearer to the Olympics.”

 FRU is looking at four tournaments to make up the men’s and women’s series.

