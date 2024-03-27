Nasova relishes 7s opportunity

Joji Nasova during one of their training session

Joji Nasova is relishing the opportunity to don the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s jersey at the Mecca of 7s in Hong Kong next weekend.

The 23-year-old is the lone new cap named in coach Osea Kolinisau’s 15-member squad that was named yesterday.

Nasova says he has always dreamt of becoming a national rugby player since he was a little boy.

The Ba native is grateful for the opportunity and says he is determined to prove himself on the field.

Nasova says he lost his mother when he was a young boy and says this has always motivated him to persevere in life.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off next Friday.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada and France.