Naqica hopes to wrap Nataleira 7s on a high

Bularoos prop Emori Naqica says competing at the R.C. Manubhai Nataleira 7s has been a valuable learning experience for him and his team, as they are newcomers to the local 7s circuit.

He notes that observing the structure and style of well-known teams has taught them a lot, especially when watching from the sidelines.

Naqica, who recently transitioned from 15s rugby to 7s, adds that the shorter format demands a significant amount of energy.

He helped his side to a 21-12 win yesterday and says competition was tough over the past two days.

“Our game against Senikau was a tough one. We tried and tried but our communication and teamwork helped us get the win.”

He adds leading up to the competition, they put their all into preparation with a goal to claim victory and make their mark on the local 7s scene.

The Nataleira 7s will conclude at Ratu Cakobau Park today.