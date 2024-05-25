Naitasiri lass keen to showcase talent

Nanise Tikomainiumea

Muaniweni College student Nanise Tikomainiumea will be a key player for the Muaniweni College Under-18 team, having previously played for the Naitasiri Under-20s in the Marama provincial competition.

She is part of the team participating in today’s Fiji Secondary School 7s Rugby competition, which returns after a 12-year hiatus.

The 18-year-old says they have worked hard and are eagerly anticipating how the day will unfold.

“We’ve been training for the past two weeks, during the school break and last term in week 13 and 14. We have been preparing well at our school and we are so grateful to our coaches, AP and the continuous help and assistance of our teachers.”

The Naitasiri lass says that her team enters the competition with a common goal: to play to the best of their abilities and showcase their talents.

She adds that this will be the first time her school participates in the Weet-Bix Raluve competition.

Muaniweni College is only participating in the U18 category, while their boys’ team will compete in the U15 grade.

The girls are pooled alongside Shri Guru Nanak College, Ratu Navula College and Suva Grammar School.

The competition has started and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.