Naduvalo, Bose and Nakacia for World Rugby Awards

Two Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s reps have been nominated for World Rugby Awards.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo, George Bose and Vika Nakacia are among the nominees this year.

Naduvalo is a ‘Try of the Year’ nominee while Bose is in the running for ‘Rookie of the Year’ award.

Fijiana 7s rover, Nakacia, is also gunning for ‘Women’s Rookie of the Year‘.

The awards night will be held after the LA 7s this weekend.

Winners will be decided from fans votes online and it will close on Thursday.

The awards will be presented at the completion of the Los Angeles 7s tournament on 4 May.

World Rugby chief executive, Alan Gilpin said that these awards celebrate the extraordinary talent, passion, and dedication that define the game.

He added that after a thrilling global series, they’re proud to recognize the players and moments that have captured the spirit of rugby sevens and lit up the world stage.

Gilpin looks forward to honoring the nominees and crowning the winners at what promises to be an unforgettable finale in Los Angeles this weekend.

