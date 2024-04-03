Mental toughness key for Fiji 7s

Being mentally tough is key this weekend for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s in Hong Kong.

Head Coach Osea Kolinisau says if the team is mentally switched on then it should be a great outing for them.

Following yesterday’s scrimmage with Samoa at So Kon Po, Kolinisau says there are few things they need to get better at.

He says they also ticked a few boxes ahead of the tournament.

“We are contesting in our kickoffs which is good to see and it’s good to have Pat (Vatemo Ravouvou) back as well, although we got some and some we knocked on but it’s good for us to contest every ball because every team is targeting our kickoffs because they don’t want us to receive the ball.”

The Fiji 7s will face Australia at 9.30pm on Friday.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s face Australia at 4.25 pm Friday followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games LIVE on FBC TV.