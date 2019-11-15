Measures in place at training to address indiscipline for Fiji 7s

Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s Coach Gareth Baber says they are working on improving the team’s discipline in the next tournament.

The national side has copped 12 yellow cards so far this season and the team management will see that such penalties caused by indiscipline are eliminated.

‘We do a huge amount of work on it from hitting them with a stick if you like which is punishments for when they get it wrong in training and trying to bring that attention to it. But also education as well in realizing what it causes the team, how it could be perceived as being selfish and not the values of the team as well’.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji 7s team will start their camp for the New Year this Friday to prepare for the next leg of the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina for the Hamilton 7s tournament on the 25th and 26th of this month.

They take on Samoa in its opening match at 12.47pm on the 25th.

The National side will then meet Australia at 6.35pm before facing Argentina at 11.57am on the 26th.

The semi-finals will be held from 3.20pm on Sunday the 26th while the final is scheduled for 7.56pm on the same day.