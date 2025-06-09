Maintaining possession is key ahead of Dubai 7s say Kolinisau

Maintaining possession on the field is something Fiji’s 7s men’s head coach Osea Kolinisau is focusing on ahead of the Dubai 7s at the end of the month.

Despite winning this leg of the HSBC 7s Series last year, Kolinisau says his side has left no stones unturned during their preparation over the past few weeks.

Kolinisau is aware of what to expect this season, and with a new format in place, there will be no room for mistakes this time around.

“Last year was the championships, and even though we won the ball we were blown away in the ruck and this is something we know that they will try to attack, teams will attack our lineouts and our breakdowns because they don’t want to give Fiji a lot of ball.”

The Fiji 7s Men’s side will leave for Dubai on Sunday.

