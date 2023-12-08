Low turnout at Labasa 7s opening day

Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s Tournament Media Liaison Officer Jackson Tuvici

Organizers of the Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s are hoping for a better turnout from fans as the second day of competition gets underway today.

Tournament Media Liaison Officer Jackson Tuvici says the turnout in the opening day yesterday was not as expected but he anticipates more ticket sales from today as the competition heats up on the field at Subrail Park.

“The first day is always the slowest and it always picks up. The second day we are expecting more and in terms of the crowd, the crowd will definitely pick up on the second and final day as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile Raiwasa Taveuni and Police Blue have put their hands up as the teams to beat in this year’s Labasa 7s.

The winning team will walk away with $8000 prize money.