Lilian Amazons banks on new blood

The Lilian Amazons are heading into the Coral Coast 7s with a renewed focus, as the team reshuffles following the national call-up of several senior players.

Over the past months, six Amazons joined the Fijiana Sevens extended squad, with some representing Fiji at the Oceania Sevens and the World Sevens Series in Cape Town and Dubai.

Despite the absence of these experienced players, Club patron and assistant manager Neville Koop says the Amazons are determined to make an impact with a predominantly young lineup.

“Six of our players represented Fiji at the Oceania Sevens, and two made their series debut overseas. While they’ll be playing for the Fijiana Sevens teams this weekend, we’re incredibly proud of their progress.”

The Amazons will rely on their depth, fielding a team with players aged between 15 and 21, along with a few seasoned veterans like Luse Vakaloloma and Laisa Seru.

Koop remains confident about their prospects.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off in the next hour at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the Amazons playing their first match at 9.36 am against Tagimoucia Ranadi.

Fans can watch all games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports.