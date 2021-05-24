Sevens
Japan tests Fiji in opening match
July 26, 2021 12:22 pm
The Fiji 7s team after their match against Japan [Source: FASANOC]
Olympic Games rugby 7s champion Fiji has started its campaign with a win following a 24-19 win over Japan.
The national side was tested in its first match by a determined Japan team.
Fiji started well with less than a minute, Jiuta Wainiqolo ran straight through two Japanese defenders to score.
However, a Wainiqolo mistake saw Japan through for a converted try, but straight from the kick-off, Iosefo Masi raced away to dot down for Fiji’s second.
Just before halftime Japan managed to score a team try through Namatakula villager Lote Tuqiri as the hosts led 14-12 at the break.
[Source: FASANOC]
Another Fijian, Kameli Soejima got Japan further in the lead with an unconverted try just after halftime as they led 19-12.
Fiji tried to put a few phases together but successive mistakes from Sireli Maqala and Aminiasi Tuimaba didn’t help their cause but their defensive was sound which resulted in a try to Waisea Nacuqu.
Nacuqu later ran in another try for a 24-19 lead with less than two minutes to play.
Replacement player Asaeli Tuivuaka was sent to the bin for what the referee deemed as a deliberate knock on.
Fiji’s second match will be against Canada at 8 tonight.
The final group game will be held tomorrow at 12;30pm against Great Britain.
On the eve of the games, Men’s 7s Coach Gareth Baber’s family has sent him and the team good wishes. #TokyoOlympics2020 #HowWeSevens🇫🇯🇫🇯🔥 pic.twitter.com/f55LpGCBGg
— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 25, 2021