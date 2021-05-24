Home

Sevens

Inspired Fijiana ready for semifinal

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 31, 2021 11:10 am

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli is confident his side has what it takes to beat any team in the world.

Our national team will play New Zealand in the semi-final this afternoon at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After taking out defending gold medal champion Australia in the quarter-final last night, Fuli says the team is heading into the match with high spirits against a much experienced Black Ferns side.

Article continues after advertisement

Coming into the Olympics, the aim is to win a medal and Fuli believes this is possible.

“Our belief there is no maybe, we always have to be mentally strong and psychologically ready for what’s in front of us and we know nothing will come easy and everything will be tough. There is that spirit in among the girls that we taught them to be composed.”

The former Fiji 7s Men’s assistant coach adds they will need to be strategic and work according to their game plan.

“What we planned we executed our plan well and meeting Australia the defending gold medalist champion from Rio in the quarterfinals and that is how we played the game yesterday. They give their hearts out and played with what we told them to do. Executing the plan with precision.”

Fijiana will take on New Zealand in the semi-finals at 2pm today.

