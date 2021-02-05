Hope and Fijiana to clash in Uprising 7s final

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 6, 2021 12:54 pm
Nausori based Hope Rugby 7s team

Nausori based Hope Rugby will battle the shadow Fijiana 7s team Mount Camel in the women’s final at the Mobil Uprising 7s.

The side stunned one of the prominent local 7s team Seahawks 12-10 in their semifinal clash.

Hope Rugby led 7-nil at halftime before the Elenoa Kunatuba coached Seahwaks team bounced back with an unconverted try narrowing the score line to 5-7.

Article continues after advertisement

A try by Seini Raoma for Hope Rugby was enough to clinch the win despite a late Milika Tokaicake try for Seahawks.

In the first semifinal, Mount Camel thrashed Striders 38-nil.

The women’s final will be held at 3.06pm.

Meanwhile, in the men’s semifinal, Tabadamu will take on the Fiji 7s at 2:32 pm followed by Wardens and Police at 2:49pm.

The main Cup final is scheduled for 4:14pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the men’s semifinals and final on Bula FM.

