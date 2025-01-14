History set to be created at Perth 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

This year’s Perth 7s is set to break new ground, with the women’s cup final taking centre stage as the weekend’s closing match.

This milestone marks a significant shift in the tournament’s tradition, showcasing the growing prominence and recognition of women’s rugby.

For the first time, a women’s team will have the honour of concluding the event, highlighting the sport’s commitment to gender equity and the increasing excitement surrounding the women’s game.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is placed in Pool B alongside Canada, Great Britain and the USA.

Pool A consists of Brazil, Ireland, Japan and New Zealand while Pool C features Australia, China, France and Spain.

Our men’s national team is in Pool C, grouped with Kenya, New Zealand and Uruguay.

Pool A includes Argentina, Australia, Russia and the USA, while Pool B comprises France, Great Britain, Ireland and Spain.

The Perth 7s will run from next Friday to Monday.