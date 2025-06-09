Four in line for potential debut in Singapore and Perth

Douglas Daveta, Nacani Boginisoko, Adi Salote Nailolo & Alfreda Fisher.

Several fresh faces are in line for potential debuts after the Fiji Rugby Union today named the official squads for the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s and the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s ahead of the upcoming HSBC SVNS legs in Singapore and Perth.

Malolo fullback Douglas Daveta and Dominion Brothers representative Nacani Boginisoko have both been included in the men’s squad, with the pair poised to make their first appearances on the World Sevens Series.

On the women’s side, Vodafone Fijiana representative Adi Salote Nailolo and Fijiana XVs captain Alfreda Fisher have also earned selection and could make their SVNS debuts when the series resumes.

The squads blend experienced campaigners with emerging talent as Fiji look to maintain their competitiveness on the world stage, with speed, skill and trademark flair expected to be on full display in Singapore and Perth.

The HSBC SVNS Singapore leg will be followed by the Perth round, where both teams will continue their push for strong finishes in the 2025 series.

The Singapore 7s starts next Saturday and Fijiana will meet Australia in their first match at 3.26pm before the Fiji men’s meet Great Britain at 4.32pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.

