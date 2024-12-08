Fijiana to face China in 9th Place Play-off

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team defeated Brazil 22-19 in the 9th Place semi-final at the Cape Town 7s.

It was a sea-saw of a thrilling encounter as the Fijiana side showed lots of improvements from their earlier pool matches.

Brazil had a dream start when they scored in the first minute but Fijiana bounced back and scored through Lavena Cavuru.

Article continues after advertisement

Brazil struck again to take a 12-5 lead before Varanisese Qoro levelled terms at half time for a 12-all scoreline.

Fiji found the try line first in the second half when Vika Nakacia crossed over to take lead for the first time in the match but Brazil’s Thalita Da Silva Costa levelled to 17-all and Raquel Kochhann managed to convert for a 19-17 lead just before the final whistle.

It was Ana Maria Naimasi’s last minute try that gave Fiji a 22-19 win.

The Fijiana will now face China at 10:50pm in the 9th Place Play-off.

China defeated Spain 19-7 in the 9th place semi-final.