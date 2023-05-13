Fijiana seals quarter-final spot

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

A try-saving tackle by Reapi Uluinasau at the death sees the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s through to the quarter-finals in Toulouse.

Fijiana defeated Great Britain 19-17.

Both teams drew 5-all at the break.

It was tit-for-tat rugby in the second spell as they piled on tries one after the other.

Buleki bursts through! The Fijiana are back in front in a massive contest against GB#France7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/vfuFwaQtgI — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 13, 2023

Great Britain could have had the last say with speedster Jasmine Joyce racing through but Uluinasau with desperation, put her body on the line to save them from defeat.

C.L.U.T.C.H 🤯!! GB think they’ve won it at the death, but Reapi Ulunisau comes up HUGE to force it out! 🙌@fijirugby | #France7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/sn1OU3DKkn — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 13, 2023

Fijiana’s tries were scored by Younis Bese, Adi Vani Buleki and Raijieli Daveua.