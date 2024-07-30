Fijiana out of Olympics race

[Source: ONOC Communications/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s is out of the Olympic Games medals race after failing to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time after being thumped 38-7 by New Zealand in the last group match.

Fiji lost all its pool games in Paris.

Our side made the quarterfinals in Rio and semifinals in Tokyo where they also won bronze.

Three converted tries in the first half saw the Kiwis leading 21-nil at halftime.

The team’s campaign started off on the wrong foot after the break when Verenaisi Bari copped a yellow card for a deliberate knock on.

Another three tries in the second sealed the win for New Zealand before Vani Buleki put Fiji on the board with a try.