Fijiana shown exit door at World Cup

[Source: World Rugby]

A Joanna Grisez try denied Fijiana a place in the Rugby 7s World Cup semi-final as France secured a 19-14 win.

Ana Maria Naimasi scored her third try of the tournament putting Fiji in a 7-0 lead three minutes into the first half.

A yellow card to Viniana Riwai gave France the perfect opportunity and they equalized through Camille Grassineau.

Scores were tied 7-all at halftime.

The French had a solid start in the second spell scoring almost instantly from the restart with Jade Ulutule putting them in the lead.

Fijiana had a chance to equalize with a nice run from captain Rusila Nagasau but desperate cover defence from the opposition forced a knock-on.

But Fijiana was rewarded for their patience, spreading the ball wide to kAlowesi Nakoci who gained meters.

Nakoci managed to get the ball away to Naimasi who bagged her double to level the scores 14-all.

France with a little bit more in the tank, had the last say with a converted try to Grisez.