Sevens

Fijiana and NZ Development favorites for Coral Coast title

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

January 10, 2026 8:03 am

NZ Development and China players after a warm up game ahead of the Coral Coast 7s.[Pic:Coral Coast 7s/Facebook]

The Shangri-La Yanuca Island women’s division will be tightly contested at the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s next week, with the Fijiana and New Zealand Development sides leading their respective groups.

Defending champions, the Fijiana, are the top seed in Pool A, but they will be tested by China 1, Lilia Amazon, Aflame, and Manly Mermaids.

New Zealand Development is in pool B with Pacific Nomads, Briars, China 2 and Police Blue.

Day one next Thursday will start with eight women’s and youth games before the men’s action between Drua and British Army begins at 11:40am.

You can watch the Coral Coast 7s action on FBC Sports.

For $99FJD, overseas viewers will not miss out on the three days of action on Viti+.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

