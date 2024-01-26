Fijiana 7s wins first match in Perth

Ana Maria Naimasi

A first-half dominance by the Fiji Airways Fijiana side was enough to secure a 40-15 win against Brazil at the Perth 7s.

Vani Buleki finished off a long-distance try which was started by Reapi Ulunisau from inside their territory before Raijieli Daveua showed her strength as she sliced through the defense for their second.

Fiji kept the ball alive in the first half and used the space as Brazil was starved of possession.

Younis Bese picked up a loose ball close to halftime before linking up with Ana Maria Naimasi who then gave it to Buleki to run in for her second try.

Ulunisau and Naimasi then added another two tries for a 33-nil lead at the break.

Brazil started the second half well with a try before the Fijiana was reduced to six players after Adi Elenoa Naimata copped a yellow card for a deliberate knockdown.

The Brazilians took advantage of the numerical advantage and scored another two successive tries.

Youngster Mereadani Qoro managed to get Fiji’s first try in the second spell.

Our Fijiana meets Spain in their second match at 8:47 tonight.

Their last pool game is against France tomorrow at 2:22pm.

The men’s side faces Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm today before battling France at 11:31pm.

Tomorrow, they’ll take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

The finals will be played on Sunday.

You can watch all the Fiji Airways men’s and women’s 7s sides pool matches live on FBC TV.