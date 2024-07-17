Fijiana 7s settles in France

[Source: File Photo]

Team Fiji’s women’s 7s side will have a two days rest in Paris, France after arriving last night.

The 23 hours flight from Fiji to Hong Kong then Paris has prompted to coaching team to rest the Fijiana for two days.

They’ll start their prep in France tomorrow until Saturday when coach Saiasi Fuli names his team to go to the Games Village.

Only 13 will be named while two others are injury covers and they’ll stay in France.

Coach Fuli is glad all the girls made it to Paris and are injury free.

“It’s only three years after Tokyo, it’s good to be here again for this assignment-the Paris Olympics 2024, the girls are healthy all good, the management is happy and we’re ready to go in and complete the final phase of preparations before we head to the Games Village and ready for the Games.”

The Fijiana 7s will face Canada first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.

Rugby 7s starts next Thursday with the men’s competition and Fiji faces Uruguay in their first pool game at 3am before playing USA at 6.30 am.