Fijiana 7s aims for improved outing

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side is hoping to improve their performance in Los Angeles this weekend.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli asserts they’ll be running out with a winning mind-set today.

Fuli adds their aim is to grow and evolve in every tournament they play.

“Our aim is to improve in every game, in every tournament we play. We have gained 10 points from Vancouver and we have a total of 40 points and now we have LA to play. The girls are ready to go out again to maximize our points and improve our performance.”

Fuli adds they’ve had some good training session and are determined to deliver in LA.

The Fijiana faces Brazil in their opening match at 1:14pm today.

Tomorrow they’ll meet South Africa at 8:26am and New Zealand at 1:24pm.

Fiji 7s takes on Great Britain in its first match this afternoon at 2:54pm.

Tomorrow, they clash with Canada at 5:30am and France at 10:22am before the men’s cup quarterfinals begin at 3:26pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Monday.

You can watch both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV plus the quarterfinal and semifinal if Fiji progresses.