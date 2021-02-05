Fiji wins Uprising 7s title

The Fiji 7s side has won the Mobil Uprising 7s title after easily beating Police 31-0 in the final.

Fiji had the first say with a try from Iosefo Masi just three minutes into the first half.

The try was converted by Livai Ikanikoda before Kamanieli Rasaku added another after charging down a kick from Police playmaker Apisalome Waqatabu.

Masi scored his second with a 17-0 lead.

New national squad member and Suva flyhalf Jone Manu scored the side’s fourth try after spotting a gap in midfield to runaway untouched with a successful conversion.

Taniela Sadrugu scored the final try following some brilliant play from Rusiate Nasove and Joseva Talacolo before the Suva flanker raced away from Police halfback Sefanaia Sevuia.



Livai Ikanikoda was named the best player of the tournament.