Fiji wins over France in nail-biting quarterfinal

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team edged past France in a thrilling 19-17 victory during the third cup quarterfinal of the Dubai 7s.

The closely contested match kept fans on the edge of their seats as both teams applied relentless pressure throughout.

France struck first with a try from Liam Delamare, taking an early 5-0 lead.

However, Fiji responded swiftly, with Kavekini Tanivanuakula scoring through a stunning offload, bringing the score to 7-5 after Filipe Sauturaga’s successful conversion.

Sauturaga doubled Fiji’s lead just before halftime with another try, and his conversion pushed the score to 14-5 at the break.

The second half started with a setback for Fiji as Tanivanuakula received a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

France capitalized on the numerical advantage, scoring two tries through Jordan Sepho and Victor Hannoun, taking a 17-14 lead.

Just when it seemed France might secure the win, Fiji’s Viwa Naduvalo delivered an incredible finish, scoring the match-winning try and sealing the 19-17 victory for Fiji.