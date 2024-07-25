Sevens

Fiji turns on magic in Paris

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

July 25, 2024 6:55 am

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijian 7s flair was on display in its second Olympics Games pool match win against USA.

Fiji beat USA 38-12 at Stade De France.

Coach Osea Kolinisau started with Joseva Talacolo, Iosefo Masi, Josaia Wini, Jerry Tuwai, Iowane Teba, Kaminieli Rasaku and Selesitino Ravutaumada.

USA won the first kickoff, maintained possession and utilized it to score first and that was all we saw from them in the entire half.

From the restart, Fiji won it and Talacolo set up Iowane Teba who went in to dot down between the sticks.

Talacolo then had a hand in the second try when he committed two defenders before offloading to Rasaku who scored.

Fijian Drua stars Masi and Ravutaumada then combined for Fiji’s third with the latter scoring.

It was a one way traffic in the first seven minutes with Wini and Masi also adding their name to the scoresheet for a big 33-5 lead at halftime.


[Source: World Rugby]

Waisea Nacuqu came in the second half and scored in the corner.

Perry Baker managed to add another try for his side.

The next match for Fiji is against France tomorrow at 1:30am.

France drew 12-all with USA and managed to beat a fired up Uruguay side 19-12.

