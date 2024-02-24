Two wins for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side overcame a determined challenge from Canada to secure a 22-12 win in pool play at the Vancouver 7s.

The hosts got on the scoreboard first with a try in the opening minute to the delight of the home crowd for a 7-0 lead.

Fiji hit back instantly with a try to lanky winger Ponipate Loganimasi, after great work by rover Kaminieli Rasaku and the conversion from skipper Napolioni Bolaca saw the scores level at 7-all.

Article continues after advertisement

Continued pressure from the hosts saw them score another try for a 12-7 lead.

Down to the last few plays, but Veilawa secures the win for the Fijians 🤩#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/xWyAnFWvW5 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 24, 2024

Rasaku once again showed his class with a line break and offloaded to Jeremaia Matana to score under the sticks but missed the conversion to level the scores again at 12-all at halftime.

Matana scored again after the break to extend Fiji’s lead to 17-12.

Replacement halfback Teri Tamani sealed the win for Fiji with a try in the dying stages to silence the home crowd with a 22-12 victory.

Fiji will face World Series leaders Argentina in its final pool game at 10:33am tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Fijiana 7s will now hope to be one of two best finishers from pool play to claim the seventh or eighth spots for the women’s quarter- finals in Vancouver.

This is after they lost to Australia 26-12 in their second pool game this afternoon

The Fijiana earlier lost 17-21 in their first match against USA.

Tomorrow the Ana Maria Naimasi-captained side needs to score more points against Japan to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

The Fijiana meet Japan at 6:15am tomorrow in their final group game.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.